PRP denies holding congresses in Plateau

The Secretary, Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Plateau state chapter, Hon Tamakat Joseph, has denied that the party conducted its congresses, contrary to speculations by some unknown members of it.

A statement by Mr. Joseph said it was to their knowledge that a group of some miscreants claiming to be members of PRP, that party congresses were recently conducted, “which were not.”

“We are calling on our teeming supporters, members and the good People of Plateau State to disregard any information from such desperate people claiming to be PRP leaders in Plateau state.

“The authentic PRP structure in the State is under the chairmanship of Hon. Yusuf Sani Umar,” he said.

According to Joseph, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Plateau state Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC), media, security and other stakeholders should regard as false any information claiming that PRP has conducted congresses.