PRP vows to take over power in 2023



The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Saturday said the party has been rebranded and it is set to take over governance of the country in 2023 to better the lives of Nigerians.

The Kogi state gubernatorial candidate of the party in 2019, Ibrahim Ahmed Aruwa, who stated this during the state congress of the party in Lokoja, Saturday, said the party is mobilising across all the wards and local government areas in the country to give the APC and PDP the fight of their lives.

He stated that it is only the PRP government that can cure the rots handed over to Nigerians by past administrations.

“It is unfortunate that APC that came to power through the mantra of change has subjected Nigerians to perpetual hardship. Many people can no longer feed their family.

“The only solution to this problem is PRP. The party has policies and programmes that can turn the fortune of the country for better,” he said.

The former governorship candidate urged Nigerians to shun parties and politicians who will want to buy their conscience with money and further plung the country into deeper mess of suffering and outright hardship.



Also speaking at the congress, the newly elected state chairman of the party, Mr Yakubu Mohammed, said the PRP is set to rescue Nigerians from present precarious situation as a result of maladministration.



He expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in him and other elected officials of the party and promised that they will do their best in the interest of the party and the country.



The congress of the party attracted delegates from all the 239 wards in the 21 local government areas of Kogi state.