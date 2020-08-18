Prudential Zenith Life donates $100,000 to Slum2School for Covid-19 fight

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has donated the sum of One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (US$100,000) to Slum2School Africa to help combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education in disadvantaged communities in Nigeria. The donation was made through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund from the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Plc in Asia and Africa.

Slum2School Africa is a leading volunteer-driven developmental organisation, transforming society by empowering underprivileged children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills and psychosocial support to enable them to realise their full potential and become social reformers.

Speaking during the presentation of the cheque, the Managing Director/CEO, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Limited, Mr. Chuks Igumbor said that: “Our contribution to Slum2School’s activities demonstrates our corporate social responsibility action plan which is targeted towards communities most in need of the support we provide.” He noted further that “the Coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives including the education sector, with a steep widening of education inequality as children and youths from underprivileged communities are unable to access the learning materials that students from affluent backgrounds are able to access. The strategic partnership between Prudential Zenith Life and Slum2School, therefore, aims to bridge this gap and engage learners from Nursery to Senior Secondary School across twenty slums and communities in Lagos State.”