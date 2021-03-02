PS calls for review of labour ministry KPI

Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Dr. Yerima Tarfa has stressed the need for a review of the ministry’s Key Performance Indicators (KPI).

The review is for the purpose of aligning the KPI with current economic trends, as well as with the mandate of the ministry.

Tarfa stated this as he flagged off a two-day Technical Retreat on Key Performance Indicators, and Monitoring and Evaluation for Heads of Departments in the Ministry.

He said: “The essence of the programme is to identify, revalidate and review our KPIs that have been in existence for a long time, and add new ones in order to align them with the current economic trend and most especially, the mandate, vision and mission of the Ministry.”

The PS emphasised that a review of the projects/programmes of the Labour sector, and the resultant alignment with the core mandate, would enable “effective planning, costing, funding and implementation of activities linking various Key Result Areas of the sector.”

“The Labour sector played an important role in the last National Plan, Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP 2017 – 2020), hence there is a need to align our sector programmes and projects with the New Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP) 2020-2025 by bringing in innovations and activating our various Key Result Areas in line with our Departments’ and Agencies’ core mandate,” Tarfa further said.

Speaking earlier, Director Policies, Analysis, Research and Statistics (PARS) in the ministry, Adams M. B, stated that the retreat would afford Departments/Agencies the opportunity to brainstorm to “come out with their departmental KPI that are measurable for easy evaluation and policy-making.”

