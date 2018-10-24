PS emphasized staff training for enhanced productivity

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Barr. Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, has reiterated the need to fast track staff training in an effort to realize effective and efficient service delivery in the mining sector.

The PS said this during her maiden interaction with the staff and management of the Ministry in Abuja.

She emphasized that there should be proper collaboration to ensure free flow of work. While pledging her dedication to staff welfare.

She therefore thanked them for the support extended to her since inception, while soliciting for more cooperation.

She further tasked those in charge of the Ministry’s revenue to strive to update their activities and promised to motivate them with awards.

She also advocated serious implementation of strategic plan to increase the revenue of the ministry for its benefit and workforce instead of depending on monthly allocations, noting that there will be massive redeployment of staff at the Mining Inspectorate (MI) for an enhanced performance that will impact on the revenue generation of the ministry.

In his remarks, Director (HRM), Alhaji Safana Buhari said the meeting with the new chief accounting officer was aimed at concretizing harmonious working relationship in the ministry and that the management will continue to engage the union to ensure strong rapport that is based on mutual trust.

The Unit Chairman, Senior Civil Servant Association of Nigeria in the Ministry (SCSAN), Mr.Peter Chukwuemeka Okafor on behalf of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council and the entire staff, warmly welcomed the Permanent Secretary, who he described as being labour friendly, knowledgeable, versed and experienced in many fields with special penchant for perfection, and expressed delight at her prompt decision to willingly have audience with the entire staff.

He noted that the Ministry is staffed with highly trained and experienced hard working professionals who are eager to deliver on their mandates, adding that her deployment to this organization is very apt, as the minerals and metal sector is in dire need of her valued and priceless skill and compassion.

He, however, reeled out some challenges the staff encounter on the course of carrying out their assigned duties as follow: training needs to enhance performance and increase productivity; lack of office accommodation for staff and the union to ensure judicious discharge of their duties; need for more office equipment to give the ministry a befitting status as foreign investor frequent the Head Quarters and State offices for investment guide and other vital enquiries.

Other challenges are the need to rehabilitate tarred roads within the ministry to avoid dilapidation; payment of first 28 days allowance for the affected staff, improved welfare of workers; provision of more staff buses to ease the transportation of the ministry workforce; and approval of overtime for deserving officers.

He, therefore, appealed that the permanent secretary strive to provide the enablement to ensure a conducive environment that will enhance the services of the workforce and assured her of maximum support and cooperation of the staff towards achieving the ministry’s goals.

