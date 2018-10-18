PSC approves promotion of 3 DIGS, 4 AIGs

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs).

A press statement by the commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Mr.

Ikechukwu Ani, yesterday in Abuja, said PSC also approved the promotion of four Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of AIGs.

He said the promotions were part of decisions of the first plenary meeting of the newly inaugurated management of the commission held in Abuja.

The spokesperson named the new DIGs as Musa Katsina Muhammed, who is at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos; Commandant, Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, Mohammed Sani Usman, and Peace Ibekwe Abdallah, attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

The new AIG’s include: CP in charge of Courses, Police Academy Wudil, Kano, Godwin C. Nwobodo; CP, Akwa Ibom state Command; Adeyemi O. Samuel Ogunjemilusi; CP, Bayelsa state Command, Augustine Iornongu Iwar; and CP Research and Planning, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Adekunle J. Oladunjoye.

The spokesperson said that the chairman of the Commission, IGP Musiliu Smith (retd), who presided over the meeting, urged the newly promoted senior police officers to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

Alhaji Smith said their new ranks impose on them more challenging responsibilities which call for more hard work.

He pledged the commitment of the Commission to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force will henceforth be based on seniority, merit and passing the relevant official courses.

The chairman charged the beneficiaries to reciprocate this gesture by making a success of their new offices.

The commission’s approval has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, for implementation in a letter signed by PSC, Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the commission, Mr. Musa Istifanus,

