PSC deploys staff for Police recruitment exam, assures on integrity

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has assured on the integrity of the aptitude tests for candidates for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force holding on Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October, 30, 2021, and vowed to discipline any staff of the commission or police officer found compromising the exercise.

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwi Ani, in a press statement, Wednesday in Abuja, said the commission has deployed its staff to various examination centres in the 36 states of the federation and the FCT for the tests with a directive to ensure that the integrity of the exercise is sustained.

He said Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Mr. William Alo, while addressing the Commission’s staff during a one-day orientation programme in Abuja, enjoined them to conduct themselves with dignity and respect for the rules guiding the examinations.

He said the permanent secretary noted that he was happy with the existing cordial, harmonious and friendly relations between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and directed that staff should work in synergy with the police personnel at the centres.

According to Alo, “Your conduct will speak good or bad of the Commission and we will sanction any Staff who deliberately brings the commission to ridicule.”

Meanwhile, he said the commission has advised that cases of infraction or outright sabotage of the exercise should be reported through its dedicated official telephone lines 07080601377 or 07080601376 for immediate action.