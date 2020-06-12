PSC endorses panel report on WACOL ‘attack’, appeals against media sensationalism

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has endorsed the report of the Special Panel of Enquiry set up by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Enugu state on the alleged Police brutality at the Women Aid Collective (WACOL), Enugu.

The panel had recommended that the police officers who were directly involved in the incident be made to face full disciplinary measures to serve as deterrent to others, as well as that various agencies, NGOs and institutions should be advised to play according to the rules and avoid exhibiting overbearing attitudes on Police Officers in the discharge of their duties

PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, in a press statement, Thursday in Abuja, said the Commission had earlier received a petition from WACOL requesting that the Police Officers who had allegedly beaten up and brutalized their workers be brought to book.

He said the Commission after a review of the report of the Special Panel was satisfied that it followed due process and made implementable recommendations. “It, however, called on civil society groups and other development partners to join the Commission in its effort to ensure that the Police are responsive to the citizens distress calls and respect their constitutionally guaranteed rights,” Ani said.

The spokesperson said the Commission also advised that sensationalism in reporting alleged misconduct against the Police should be avoided rather the CSOs were urged to place unreserved confidence in the resolve and determination of the PSC to hold the Police to account.

He said, “The Commission had recently issued a Policy which it is currently implementing to hold individual Police Officers personally accountable for excessive use of force and abuse of office. The due enforcement of this Policy will enhance sanity in police operations, ensure transparency and accountability.

“While the PSC does not lose sight of the fact that some bad eggs in the Police have committed erosion of fundamental rights of citizens over time, it is the view of the Commission that the Nigeria Police Force must be given the benefit of the doubt that they have a workable internal disciplinary mechanism which, if well deployed, can effectively put erring Members in check”

He said that the outcome of the special panel report has demonstrated the workability of the internal disciplinary mechanism.