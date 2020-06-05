PSC mourns South-east commissioner, Jombo-Ofor

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has expressed shock at the sudden death of the PSC Commissioner representing the South-east and the organized private sector, Dr. Nkemka Osimiri Jombo-Ofor.

Smith formally announced the death of the commissioner in a press statement by the PSC Spokesperson, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, Friday in Abuja.

He Jombo-Ofor, who died on Wednesday in Enugu at the age of 70 after a brief illness, was sworn into office as a member of the commission on July 25, 2018.

The Chairman said the commission would miss his robust contributions during meetings and his far-reaching efforts to move the PSC and the Nigeria Police forward.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear loss.

According to the statement, “He was until his death the Chairman of the Commission’s Standing Committee on Strategy Development and Member of several other Standing Committees of the Commission.

“A Medical Doctor by profession, the late Dr. Jombo-Ofor, hails from Arochukwu in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia state.

“He is former President, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture from 1997 to 2001; Chairman Advisory Council of the Institute of Entrepreneurial Studies, Enugu State University of Science and Technology.”

Dr. Jombo-Ofor was married to Hon. Justice Ifeoma Jombo-Ofor of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division and the family was blessed with three children.

The statement further said information about the burial arrangements would be communicated by the family.

