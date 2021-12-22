PSC promotes 2 AIGs, 6 CPs, 17 DCPs, 24 ACPs, 8166 others

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to the next rank of Deputy Inspectors-General (DIGs).

The Commission also approved the promotion of six Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of AIGs as well as the elevation of 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) to CPs.

A press statement by PSC Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, Tuesday in Abuja, disclosed that, “The Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to the next rank of DCPs; and 49 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) to the rank of Assistant Commissioners.

“It also endorsed the elevation of 74 Superintendents of Police (SP) to CSPs and 866 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) to SPs.”

Ani said, “The Commission took these decisions at its 13th plenary meeting in Abuja on Monday, December 20, and Tuesday, December 21, 2021, before it adjourned to January 2022 to continue with further deliberations.

“It also approved the confirmation of 7,166 ASP11 to ASP1 and considered 24 promotion appeals relating to adjustment in promotion dates, seniority among others.”

The Spokesperson named the two DIGs as Zaki M. Ahmed, and AJohnson Babatunde Kokumo, noring that while AIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba, AIG Kokumo would be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo.

Similarly, CP Buba Sanusi in charge of Katsina state; CP Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed of Anti Fraud, Force Headquarters Abuja; CP Bello Sani Dalijan of INEC; CP Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya of Yobe state; Akingbola Olatunji of Benue state; and Hakeem Odumosun of Lagos state; whose appeal for adjustment of promotion date was approved were promoted to AIGs.

Ani further stated that the commission considered some promotion appeals and approved the harmonisation of promotion date and proper placement of 10 CSPs who were also promoted to ACPs including CSP Sunday Ogenyi, Andrew Ali, and Juliet Barasau.