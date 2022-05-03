PSG want Osimhen to replace Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain could move for Victor Osimhen this summer, should Kylian Mbappe leave the club.

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio told WettFreunde that the Ligue 1 champions will look to sign a new forward in case Mbappe leave the club this summer.

Mbappe is yet to sign a new deal with the Parisians and there are reports he could link up with Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Osimhen has now been tipped to replace the France international at the Parc de Princes.

The Nigeria international has been in impressive form for his Italian club during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 17 goals and registering six assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Osimhen scored four times and registered one assist in five Europa League appearances for Napoli this term, while he has struck 13 times and provided five assists in 24 Serie A outings.

