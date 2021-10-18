PSL Capital rebrands, changes name to Parthian Securities Limited

PSL Capital Limited, a leading indigenous broker/dealer firm, has completed a strategic rebranding effort as part of its accelerated company growth and renewal of its corporate vision.

The core of the rebrand is a change of the company name to Parthian Securities Limited and an update to the corporate logo and domain name -parthiansecuritiesng.com

Over the past 5 years, Parthian Securities Limited has cemented its status as a market leader for securities trading in Nigeria and across Africa. It has experienced 30 per cent + Year Till Date (YTD) growth in client acquisition, tallying 1,100 customers across the country.

This growth reflects the increasing recognition of individuals and companies that Parthian Securities Limited offers an easy and convenient platform for real-time trading of securities.

The rebranding is part of the organisation’s strategy to evolve its business and create a platform for new opportunities. Despite the name change, the corporate philosophy remains the same as the company looks to invest in new and innovative ways to bring the financial markets closer to participants in the Nigerian Capital Market.

Group Managing Director, Parthian Partners Limited, Oluseye Olusoga in his comment said “Over the past nine years, we’ve built a strong reputation for innovation and excellence.”