PTAD, NIDCOM partner on Diaspora verification project

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr Chioma Ejikeme, has solicited for collaboration from the management of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in escalating the Diaspora Pension Verification Process.

A press statement by NIDCOM Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit, Wednesday in Abuja, said Chioma Ejikeme stated this when she led a delegation of PTAD management on a courtesy visit on the Chairman/CEO, NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and top management of the commission in Abuja.

The statement signed by Gabriel Odu, noted that the PTAD boss further stated that the Directorate.was intentional about changing the irregularities that used to be associated with pension through the use of technology.

“With introduction of computation software, we are now able to do automatic transmission of pensions. This has helped to eliminate ghost members and regulate the system.” she explained.

Ejikeme added that these brought about the need for verification of all eligible Nigerians of which PTAD has been able to verify across all the six geo-political zones.

According to her, the agency was aware that there were some qualified Nigerians who have worked and retired before June 2007 but were now outside the shores of the country.

“This category of pensioners can be verified through the Diaspora Pension Verification Process which requires them to get a certificate of aliveness from the Nigerian mission in their country of residence.

“This verification process will enable them to get captured on the payroll system and get access to their entitled pension,” she added.

Odu said NIDCOM boss commended Ejikeme for the initiative, stating that the Commission was ready to disseminate the information to the Nigerian Diaspora community.

“We will ensure to work with you and reach out to the Nigerian Diaspora to get them to key into this strategic initiative of the government,” she assured.

PTAD was established in August 2013 with the mandate to manage pensions under the old pension scheme, (Defined Benefit Scheme) for pensioners who did not transit to the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).



