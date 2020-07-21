PTAD pays one-off outstanding entitlement to 122 NAHCO ex–workers

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has paid the 1st and second batch of the verified Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) ex-workers their one-off outstanding entitlement.

Investigation by the Blueprint revealed that a total of 122 NAHCO beneficiaries have so far been paid in the two batches between the months of June and July.

The Executive Secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme said the Directorate will continue to pay the beneficiaries in batches subject to availability of funds

The payments are in fulfillment of PTAD’s promise in a statement on June 11, 2020 that the Directorate was ready to pay the verified Ex-Workers and Next of Kin (NoK) of NAHCO in line with the takeover approval of pension- related matters of some agencies, privatized/liquidated by the Bureau of Public Enterprises, among which is the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

The Executive secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme had explained that the Directorate carried out a physical verification and biometric capture exercise for eligible ex-workers and Next-of-Kin (NOK) of deceased ex-workers of NAHCO during the Directorate’s nationwide Parastatals Pensioners Verification Exercise conducted in 2019.

Subsequently, according to her, the collated data were subjected to rigorous due processes culminating in the computation and auditing of the entitlements of the verified ex-workers and NOKs.

She had promised that the Directorate was prepared to make payment in batches to NAHCO ex-workers and NOKs that are eligible to receive the one-off (Final) payment.