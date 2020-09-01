PTAD removes 21,227 unverified parastatals pensioners from payroll

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has concluded arrangements to remove 21,227 unverified parastatal pensioners who are on the Directorate’s payroll and had not presented themselves for verification with effect from October 2020.

The list of the affected pensioners had been given to the Pension Unions/Associations/Agencies and Institutes since July 2020 for dissemination and sensitization of their members and to give feedback to the Directorate. The list can also be found on the PTAD website; www.ptad.gov.ng

The Executive Secretary, PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, in a statement at the weekend, made available to the Blueprint, stated that the affected Parastatal Pensioners are those that did not turn up for the Directorate’s 2019 Parastatal Pensions Department (PaPD) Nationwide and In-House verification exercises. Also, they neither submitted documentary requests for mobile verification nor registered as Diaspora Pensioners.

She said in 2019, a well-publicized PaPD verification exercise for all Federally Funded Parastatals, Agencies and Institutes under the Defined Benefit Scheme was conducted throughout the six geo-political zones of the country including Lagos and Abuja.

In each zone including Lagos and Abuja, she stated, conducive centres located at strategic and accessible locations were provided to carry out the exercise for an average period of 2 weeks, adding that a total of thirty-two (32) Centres were provided for the exercise which ran from April to November, 2019.

According to her, “During the programme that lasted for many months, the National Assembly, especially the House Committee on Pension and Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service provided legislative oversight support throughout the exercise.

“The Pension Unions were also part of the stakeholders that mobilised and monitored their members for the exercise. Furthermore, Government Anti-fraud Agencies such as EFCC, ICPC, DSS and Police Force were on ground to monitor and provide support for the exercise.”