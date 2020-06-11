PTAD to pay NAHCO ex-workers outstanding entitlements

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it is set to pay the first batch of the verified ex-workers and next of kin of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO).

In a statement by its management, the payment is in line with the takeover approval of pension-related matters of some agencies, privatised, liquidated by the Bureau of Public Enterprises in 2017, among which is NAHCO.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, explained that the Directorate carried out a physical verification and biometric capture exercise for eligible ex-workers and Next-of-Kin (NOK) of deceased ex-workers of NAHCO during its nationwide parastatals pensioners verification exercise conducted in 2019.

Subsequently, the collated data were subjected to rigorous due processes, culminating in the computation and auditing of the entitlements of the verified ex-workers and NOKs.

She said the Directorate is prepared to make payment to the first batch of NAHCO ex-workers and NOKs that are eligible to receive this one-off (final) payment.

According to the statement, Dr. Ejikeme stressed that the payment to be made is in respect of any outstanding terminal benefit that may exist as at the effective date of NAHCO privatisation when the federal government entire equity holding in the company was disposed of.

The statement further explained that the payment would be made in batches subject to availability of funds, adding that the effective date of the privatization of NAHCO was 31st August, 2005

“All ex-workers who exited the company prior to privatisation of NAHCO had been fully settled by the Company and do not have any outstanding terminal benefits.

“The federal government is not responsible for the period served beyond the effective date of NAHCO privatisation and thus all ex-workers and NOKs in this category are not under the purview of PTAD,” the statement said.