PTAD to pay outstanding entitlements to verified ex-workers of NAHCO

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is ready to pay the first batch of the verified ex-workers and Next of Kin (NoK) of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) in line with the takeover approval of pension- related matters of some agencies, privatized/liquidated by the Bureau of Public Enterprises in 2017.

The Executive secretary, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, in a statement made available to the Blueprint at the weekend , explained that the Directorate carried out a physical verification and biometric capture exercise for eligible ex-workers and Next-of-Kin (NOK) of deceased ex-workers of NAHCO during the Directorate’s nationwide Parastatals Pensioners Verification Exercise conducted in 2019.

“Subsequently, the collated data were subjected to rigorous due processes culminating in the computation and auditing of the entitlements of the verified ex-workers and NOKs,” the statement added.

She said further in the statement the Directorate is prepared to make payment to the first batch of NAHCO ex-workers and NOKs that are eligible to receive this ONE-OFF (FINAL) payment.

Dr. Ejikeme emphasized that for the pensioners and NoKs to access the benefit, it is pertinent to highlight certain salient points that define their eligibility, namely:

That the payment to be made is in respect of any outstanding terminal benefit that may exist as at the effective date of NAHCO privatization when the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) entire equity holding in the company was disposed of.