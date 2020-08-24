PTAD to resume partial in-house verification, complaints resolution today

Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) said it will resume partial in-house verification and complaints resolution with effect from Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

PTAD said the in-house verification which will enable it to attend to pensioners’ enquiries and complaints will take place at the Directorate’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, and will be based on appointment only. Taking the pensioners’ welfare into consideration, PTAD stated that pensioners will be invited on a given date and time in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

This was contained in a press release by the Directorate made available to the Blueprint at the weekend.

According to the statement, “PTAD wishes to inform our esteemed Pensioners/NoKs that the Management has approved the partial resumption of the In-House verification and complaints resolution at the Directorate’s Headquarters, Abuja with effect from Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

“However, bearing in mind that we are still dealing with Covid-19 pandemic and the need for adequate social distancing, the In-House verification will be based on appointment only Pensioners will be invited on a given date and time following a review of their documents. All invitees will be informed accordingly.”