PTF: Three months after

Early in the year, humanity had to contend with the emergence of the novel coronavirus disease that has turned out to be a pandemic.

To rein in the virus, on March 9, President Muhammadu Buhari raised a 14-member Presidential Task Force, PTF, on Covid-19. The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha was saddled with the responsibility of heading the panel as Chairman.

Other members of the task team are Ministers of Health, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Aviation, Education, Environment, Information and Culture as well as the Minister in charge of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Welfare.

Also on board are the Director-General, Department of State Services; Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the WHO Country Representative; while Dr. Sani Aliyu was named as the National Coordinator.

The taskforce was charged with ensuring that the country developed a strong bulwark to fight the pandemic. At its inaugural meeting on March 17, 2020, Mustapha said: “The composition of the Task Force will enable Nigeria to deepen her multi-sectoral and inter-governmental approach to our national response. Actions taken by governments in different parts of the world point to the fact that COVID-19 constitutes a major threat to humanity and requires that our response must be firm, scientific, methodical and strategic.”

In raising the team, President Buhari had spelt out the scope of its task: to strengthen the national response strategy, particularly in the areas of testing, containment and management of COVID-19; strengthen collaboration with all tiers of Government, Private Sector, Faith-Based Organizations, Civil Societies, Donors and Partners; build awareness among the populace; direct the deployment of any relevant national assets when necessary; lay a foundation for scientific and medical research to address all emerging infectious diseases and advise Government on the declaration of national emergency as part of the containment measures when necessary.

The COVID-19 is certainly the greatest invisible public health emergency that has threatened humanity in modern history.

It is therefore very apposite that the PTF on COVID-19 undertake a mid-term review to ascertain the extent to which it has been able to achieve set objectives. There has, no doubt, been some modest achievements, challenges and lessons learned over the past three months. In the three months that the taskforce has been at work, it is safe to say that the team has done fairly well.

Although the PTF has planned a full mid-term report with larger stakeholders’ groups next month, Mustapha, last week, nevertheless highlighted some of the high points of the last three months. He listed the functional working areas through which the task force implements its objectives. These are National Pandemic Response Center Coordination; Epidemiology and Surveillance; Risk Communication and Community Engagement; Laboratory Security, Logistics & Mass Care Points of Entry; Resource Mobilization; Infection, Prevention & Control; Research; Case Management; Finance Monitoring and Compliance.

Since inception, several measures have been instituted by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to curtail the spread of the disease and protect the health of citizens. These include initial lockdown of Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT; ban on international and domestic flights as well as inter-state travels; closure of schools and religious centres; imposition of nationwide curfew and easing of the lockdown in phases to allow for gradual reopening of the economy.

Government also prescribed measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including mandatory use of non-medical face mask/covering in public spaces; mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitizers; extensive temperature checks in all public spaces; physical distancing of two metres between people in work places and other public spaces; prohibition of gathering of more than 20 persons outside of a workplace.

In addition to non-pharmaceutical measures, the PTF, through the NCDC, has increased testing laboratories from two to 38; trained over 13,000 health workers in Infection Prevention and Control; developed policy and protocols for testing returning Nigerians and developed policies and protocols for integration of primary healthcare into national response. The PTF also developed stronger and sustainable policy for community engagement and risk communication; collaborated with development partners to boost our resources and enrich the capacity for technical response; as well as increasing the isolation centre bed space to over 5,000 nationwide.

Indeed, in its three months of operation, the PTF has improved and strengthened awareness as well as response to Covid-19 across the country. This has not been easy owing to the fact that Nigerians are often skeptical of the government’s intentions and seriousness in executing its plans. However, with the dedication of the team and its daily media briefing at which critical stakeholders give updates on their various activities, many now understand the impact of the pandemic on their social and economic well being.

The lockdown in states across the country have recorded modest success because it is difficult to hold down Nigerians, most of whom are daily income earners. But the success of this also shows how the taskforce has been able to work out its communication strategies.

In the areas of building collaboration with all tiers of government, private sector, faith-based organizations, civil societies, donors and partners, this has recorded a roaring success as the private sector has built a partnership under CACOVID involving banks, industries, manufacturers who have made huge donations to the fund already deployed to building and equipping isolation centres and buying critical other critical materials.

On their part, religious and faith-based organisations have not been left out. They have cooperated with the government by ensuring that they educate their followers and also abide by the closure of worship places. They also donated palliatives to ease the effect of lock down on the less privileged.

Learning from experience, the task force is laying the foundation for scientific and medical research to address future health challenges. It has seen the setting up of laboratories and equipment to help fight future infectious diseases. It has also offered quality advice to relevant government agencies, federal and states, on the national emergency as part of the containment measures.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, while addressing the press recently admitted that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time and we shall keep learning as we go along. “In this respect, the Federal Ministry of Health is developing a three-year Health Sector COVID-19 Response Action Plan, which we shall use as a roadmap with which we can plan over the next 36 months. It is the product of very learned minds and is divided into short term, medium term and long term, with a flexibility to accommodate what changes or what we learn additionally about Covid-19 along the way.”

This assurance of learning from the pandemic is not lost on all. Although there have been deaths, the successes are more than the failures. Health managers have indeed learnt a lot about how to handle emergency health cases.

In the last three months, more tests are being conducted across the country to help alleviate the community spread phase of the virus. This phase of the work requires community cooperation and not panic among citizens. The PTF has appealed to all to remain cautious and adhere to already recommended measures particularly, physical distancing, wearing of masks/coverings in public places, hand hygiene and cough etiquette.

Cooperation from all with the PTF has not been lacking as GTBank kicked off the corporate giving by building a 100-bed transit hospital at the main bowl of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly known as the Onikan Stadium. Also, United Bank for Africa announced a donation of N5b for Nigeria and Africa, with N2b dedicated to supporting the government in Nigeria. There were many donations in cash and kind, as little as -N-1.

Like the rest of the world, Nigeria’s National Response continues to face challenges, especially as there is no known cure for the virus, presently.These include inadequate infrastructure, manpower shortage, global shortage of essential items (test kits, PPE), strain on the economy which has compelled a delicate balance between lives and livelihoods. By far the greatest challenges are human resistance to change, stigmatization, mental health, skepticism, religious belief, incidence of domestic violence and a host of others.

Mustapha while reviewing the assignment of the team last week said: “The PTF wishes to express its appreciation to our diverse stakeholders for their support and commitment to the course of humanity. These include the health workers (our last line of defence), security agencies, State Governments, the private sector, traditional and religious leaders, international community, professional bodies and public-spirited Nigerians.

“The remaining three months ahead of the taskforce are no doubt hectic. The rate of infections have spiked but that is not enough to dampen the spirit of citizens as the government and the PTF are working to ensure the virus does not hold the ace in our country.

“As we look forward to another three months of overwhelming successes, let us create awareness and sensitization, stop stigmatization of survivors and let’s encourage fellow citizens that have contracted the virus to enable them overcome the illness. Our choice of words matter; our attitude and reactions to them help to boost the stability of their mental health. All combined will help our efforts to test, detect, trace, isolate and treat.”

