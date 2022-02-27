PTTDS distances self from ‘fake’ summit on protection of Nigeria’s critical infrastructure

The Chairman Presidential Think Tank Committee on Defence and Security (PTTDS), Maj Gen Abdulmalik Jibril (rtd) has distanced itself from a purported national summit on protection of Nigeria’s critical infrastructure, monuments and business asset scheduled to hold on Monday 1st and Tuesday 2nd February, 2022 at Nicon Hilton Hotel Abuja.

General Jibril stated this in a statement he personally signed reacting to the fake invitation in circulation on the Committee’s Letter headed paper and forged signature of the PTTDS chairman by one Dr Alfred Chaikor.

He said such spurious and baseless invitation does not reflect the intention nor the thinking of the members of the Presidential Think Tank committee on defence and security and therefore urged all stakeholders to disregard it.

It stated further that the PTTDS will accordingly communicate genuine date for the Summit at the appropriate time, pointing out that it stands postponed for now.

The chairman however, confirmed that the security operatives are on the trail of the convener of the mischievous summit and will soon be apprehended to face the wrath of the law.