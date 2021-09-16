Public debt hit N36trn

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, Ms. Patience Oniha, Wednesday revealed that Nigeria’s public debt stock as at June 30 stood at N35.465 trillion.

Oniha made the disclosure while presenting the latest public debt data, virtually in Abuja.

Total public debt is composed of the domestic and external debts of the federal government, the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory.

Nigeria’s total public debt stock was N33.107 trillion or $87.239 billion, as at March 31, 2021.

This indicated a N2.358 trillion rise in the debt stock from the end of the first quarter of the year to the end of the second quarter.

The breakdown of the public debt figure under review indicated that external debt was N13. 711 trillion representing 38. 66 per cent.

On the other hand, domestic debt was N21 .754 trillion, representing 61. 34 per cent of the total stock.

The federal government accounted for N11. 828 trillion of the external debt and N17. 632 trillion of the domestic debt.

States and FCT external debt stood at N1.883 trillion, with a domestic debt stock of N4. 122 trillion.

The breakdown of the external debt showed that the bulk of the debt was owed to multilaterals (World Bank Group and the African Development Bank Group) which accounted for 54.88 per cent.

The next highest category was the Commercial debt (Eurobonds and Diaspora bond) which accounted for 31.88 per cent; while bilateral (China, France, Japan, India and Germany ) stood at 12. 70 percent and Promisory Notes 0. 54 per cent.

Ms. Oniha explained that the nation had several benefits from going to source funds which included showcasing Nigeria in a positive light in the international financial markets where large pools of capital are available.

In addition, she said “The sovereign Eurobonds serve as a benchmark on the back of which several local banks have issued Eurobonds. Amongst them are Zenith Bank, Access Bank, UBA, FBN, Ecobank Nigeria and Fidelity Bank. This window opened by the sovereign enabled these Nigerian Banks to raise Tier 2 Capital to meet regulatory requirements and enhanced their capacity to lend to, and, support local borrowers.

“Issuing Eurobonds has been a potent tool for building up Nigeria’s External Reserves. A healthy level of External Reserves supports the Naira Exchange Rate and Nigeria’s sovereign rating.