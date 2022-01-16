Public speakers association confers SON, MIA awards on member

Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Association of Certified Public Speakers, and the Senior Orator of Nigeria (SON) Professor Prince J.O.Ebulu, has conferred on Dr. Hephzibah Suobo, a double Professional Award of Senior Orator of Nigeria (SON) and Master of Influence Award (MIA) from the Premier organization of professional public speakers in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by Professor Ebulu.

According to the statement, the awardee is a renowned entrepreneur, educationist, leadership expert, icon of good governance and motivational speaker and author.

The statement noted that Dr. Suobo who hails from Igbomotoru 2, Bomo Clan, Southern Ijaw Bayelsa state, and also the President of the World Affirmative Action Awards (WAFAA) International Foundation, a global gender and climate optimist.

“He was nominated by the National Council of the Association of Certified Public Speakers of Nigeria for the conferment of its highest grade of practitioners global qualification in recognition of his competency and professionalism in Oral Public Communication Industry.

“Senior Orator of Nigeria (SON) and Master of Influence Award (MIA) is conferred on few selected Masters of the Profession,” the statement said.

“The recipient is a seasoned diplomat and a keynote presenter who has provided top notch mentorship to thousands of highly talented aspiring public Speakers” it added.