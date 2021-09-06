Publish review on sacked ministers, Chidoka tasks Buhari

Former Aviation Minister and Former FRSC Corps Marshal, Chief Osita Chidoka, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to publish reviews on sacked ministers and the security sector .

President Buhari Wednesday sacked the Minister of Agriculture, Mohammed Nanono and his counterpart in power ministry, Saleh Mamman, to reinvigorate his cabinet and consolidate his achievements.

Chidoka who also doubles as the founder of UnlockNaija, a volunteer group committed to the renewal of the idea of Nigeria and unlocking the self-created gridlock obstructing economic growth, peace, and national unity, described the move as “uncharacteristic”.

He also noted that President Buhari in a widely reported speech at the meeting predicated his decision on a claimed “independent and critical self-review” of sectoral performance and evaluation.

In a statement, Monday, the former minister said: “According to Mr President, two years and some months into the second term, the tradition of subjecting our projects and programs implementation to independent and critical self-review had taken firm root through sector reporting during cabinet meetings and at retreats.

“These significant review steps had helped to identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.”

Chidoka added that: “The speech gave the impression that the president evaluates and monitors the activities of his appointees through independent review and monitoring alignment with the nine priority areas of the government.

“Nigerians would want Mr President to publish the said independent performance review which according to him have been going on for two years and some months into his second term and final term in office, and which led to the dismissal of the two ministers.

“Mr President is called out to immediately share with Nigerians the name(s) of the independent evaluators, the performance measurement criteria, the total result of the evaluation as well as the rating of other sectors, particularly security, education, health, road infrastructure, finance among other critical sectors.”