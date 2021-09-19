Publisher congratulates confirmed Police spokesman in Delta

Publisher of Oasis Magazine, Daniel Dafe Umukoro, has congratulated DSP Edafe Bright, on his confirmation as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta state Police Command.

A statement by ASP Edna Bassey, 2IC PPRO, Delta state command, the confirmation news in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said: “The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alikali Psc+ FDC, NPM, has approved the posting of DSP Edafe Bright as the new police spokesman pokesperson of Delta State Police Command with immediate effect.”

DSP Bright before his confirmation had served as the acting image maker of the command.

Umukoro, in a statement made available to journalists, said the move was a very welcomed development, adding that publishers and journalists in the state have enjoyed a very cordial relationship with DSP Bright since he assumed office.

In his words, “We do not struggle to get confirmations of stories and he is very friendly to the press.”

“This is a confirmation of your uncommon input to your job, I urge you to do more,” he advised DSP Bright.

Continuing, the publisher also commended the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ari Ali Muhammed, noting that the confirmation attests to the fact that he (Muhammed) loves hardworking police officers, saying “it is certain that without CP Muhammed’s recommendation this would not have been possible.”

He also opined that the pair of the CP and the police spokesman would curb crime and criminality further in the state.

He also prayed for more police success in the state and all across Nigeria.

The new PPRO holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) from Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti.

He has held the position of administrative officer, Area Command, Asaba and he has also served in Ekiti state Police Command.

Meanwhile, the new PPRO has appealed to the general public and journalists to give him same support that was given to his predecessors.

He can be reached via GSM No. 08131070122 and 07014940853 or via email on [email protected]