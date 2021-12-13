Publisher harps on participatory democracy, good governance



The founder/publisher and chief executive officer (CEO) of national chronicle and chronicle business school, Ambassador Dr. Godwin Nyitse, Saturday stressed the need for Nigeria to check the dominance of one political party.

Dr Nyitse made this assertion at the presentation of award and induction of members and fellowship award and conferment of honorary Doctorate degree (honorary cauda) in public administration to some prominent Nigerian politicians and technocrats in Abuja.

He said that the democratic institutions would become stronger if more parties are involved in governance.

He told politicians that Nigeria cannot be said to be a democratic entity when only one party has dominated the leadership space since the return to democratic dispensation in 1999.

He said after many years of civil rule, Nigeria is yet to attain a democratic status.

“The country can only become democratic if the political space is open to all.”

Nyitse decried the absence of ‘effective opposition’ at the national level, saying that constrictive opposition was vital to good governance.

Dr. Nyitse who is also the country representative of Cornerstone University Jerusalem, Israel, lamented lack of effective challenge.

“When there is competition and choice in political dispensation, the people get the best from government.

He advised Nigerians to monitor government activities and programmes and offer constrictive criticisms to ensure performances and delivery of dividends of democracy.

“If those in power are aware that Nigerians know their rights on the issues and react to government decisions, the government will sit up.”

He condemned the high level corruption in the country and called for concerted efforts by government and all Nigerians to end the menace.

