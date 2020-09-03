Puma launches Dortmund away kit



PUMA has today launched the new Borussia Dortmund Away Kit for the 2020/21 season inspired by Dortmund’s incredible street art and fan culture.



The design of the new BVB Away Jersey celebrates the iconic graffiti displayed throughout the streets of Dortmund. The black jersey features a striking yellow graffiti stripe running from shoulder to waist and integrates grey BVB graffiti graphics into one section of the jersey.



The new jersey is equipped with PUMA’s thermoregulation technology which provides an improved moisture management system to maintain the perfect body temperature. Combined with laser-cut perforation on the front and engineered jacquard at the back, the jersey offers the latest in fit and mobility for optimal performance.