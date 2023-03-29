Pupil, 14, sent out of school, commits suicide

Dickson Mwenda, a 14-year-old boy from Kiriari primary school committed suicide at his parents’ home in Kigumo village, Embu County.

The class eight pupil had been sent home to get his school fees balance.

On reaching home, he got his mother attending to his other siblings. After a chat with her informing her of his fee balance, he got into the house.

The unfortunate event would later be discovered as his mum got into the house ready to escort him back to school.

He found the boys body dangling from the roof.

Nelson Muturi, the area Assistant chief confirmed the incident as he added that the body had been taken to mortuary pending further investigations.

