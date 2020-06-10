Put end to excessive borrowing by FG, PDP directs NASS caucus

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday, condemned in strong terms the continued borrowing by the federal government saying if care is not taken those borrowings will soon affect the nation’s political and economic breathing.

It directed its members at both Chambers to move against subsequent moves in the interest of Nigeria.

The Chairman of the party , Prince Uche Secondus, who addressed newsmen at the end of a three-hour closed-door meeting with PDP Senators at the National Assembly, expressed great concern at the rate the Executive arm of government was applying for both local and foreign loans.

He said: “We are worried about the continuous borrowing by the executive arm of government, if it continues like this, Nigerians would be feeling the pains on their neck and It will get to a point if we continue to borrow the way the executive arm is carrying on, it will be difficult to breath both politically and economically”.

Secondus stated that the party has directed its Senators to raise the issue of the excessive loan requests of the Executive at plenary

“So, this must come to an end, there must be an end to borrowing. Those are the issues we have asked our senators to raise in the Senate”, he further said.

Asked if the party was asking its Senators to stage a walk out during plenary over the issue, Secondus answered “they know what to do”.

Shedding more light on the meeting, the party Chairman stressed that it was an interactive session between the party leadership and the minority caucus in the Senate over the issues of electoral reforms as well as the forthcoming governorship poll in Edo state.

His words: “I think that for today’s meeting at the Senate in the National Assembly we came to interact with our Senators, the PDP caucus. We held a very useful discussion on behalf of the leadership of the party.

“We tabled before the Senate caucus of PDP the issue of electoral reforms which is also on our minds and on the minds of Nigerians.

“Edo election is on-going, the processes have started yesterday with the ward delegates election while the congress proper will hold on June 19”.

Also speaking, leader of the PDP Senate caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said the legislators had a very fruitful discussions with the national leadership of the party.

According to him, “the party Chairman Uche Secondus has come to meet with the PDP caucus in the Senate and we have had a very useful discussion about the happenings in the National Assembly and our role in the Senate and in the national Assembly and I can say that it was a very productive meeting.

On the issue of Senators not being carried along by the party leadership, the Senate Minority Leader explained that all matters that affect opposition Senators were all discussed and satisfactorily resolved.

“And like I said it is normal that there are disagreement between political parties and we can be very certain that these disagreements can easily be resolved when you understand each other and when you have meetings of this nature which we have done”.

He added for effect that “the Senators are very happy and we are on the same page with the party, PDP is strong and united.”

Apart from Secondus, other PDP National Working Commitee (NWC ) members at the meeting include Deputy National Chairman, Senator Nazif Suleiman, National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan and National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akunubi (rtd).

Other Senators that were with Abaribe at the meeting include former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu; Chairman of Senate committee on Science and Technology, Senator Uche Ekwunife; former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi; Chairman of Senate committee on Public Accounts, Senator Matthew Urhoghide; Chairman of Senate committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi; Deputy Chairman of Senate committee on Customs, Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi; former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senator Christopher Ekpeyong.