Put Nigeria above personal interest, Emir of Lafia tells citizens 

The Emir of Lafia Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad rtd has called on Nigerians to always put the interest of the nation above personal interests.

He made the call on Sunday, when he paid a courtesy visit to Senator Umaru Al-Makura at his residence in Lafia, Nasarawa state capital.

He said Nigeria is an entity above any individual or group, hence the need for collective efforts towards ensuring its sustenance as one nation.

The emir who used the opportunity of the visit to comment on the just concluded APC convention, said, “Though we are not politicians at all but the issue of consensus and what we have conceded is done for the overall interest of this country, this country is above any other interest.”

He explained that the purpose of the visit was to join Senator Al-Makura in thanking God Almighty for what had happened in the past and encourage him to continue doing the good work that he has been doing for the state.

“We are not politicians at all but our concerns is our son, our leader since he presented himself for something at the national level, but even with the result we are not really worried about it at all. It is done in the interest of this nation,” he said.

He promised to support Senator Al-Makura so long as his stays on the course of promoting Nigeria all the time by making it a secure and one united nation.

“We are coming here to give him assurance that he remained what he is to us, he remained our leader, after what happened in the past there is nothing to worried about. It is the decision of the Almighty himself he gives sovereignty. God has decided that will go to somewhere else, we are not worried about it,” the emir said.

Responding, Senator Umaru Al-Makura appreciated the visit, and called for peaceful coexistence amongst citizens in the state.

He charged citizens to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political affiliations, just as he called for total support for the APC national chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu to succeed.