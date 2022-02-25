Putin talks tough as NATO threatens vengeance over Russian invasion of Ukraine 

Amid Ukraine’s efforts to repel attacks from Russia, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has vowed to avenge any attack targeted at its members by Russian troops.

NATO had earlier denounced Russian attack on Ukrainian cities as reckless and unprovoked, warning that countless lives were at risk.

In a press briefing earlier Thursday, NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the invasion was deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned, adding that “Russian leaders bear full responsibility for lives lost.”

NATO said: “Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country.

“This is a great breach of international law, and a serious threat on Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately, withdraw its forces from Ukraine and honour Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and right to self-defense. An attack on one is an attack on all. This is our collective security guarantee.

“Peace cannot be taken for granted. We will protect our people. Democracy must prevail over autocracy. Freedom must prevail over oppression. Attack on members of the alliance will mean a response from us. We will stand in solidarity with Ukraine. We will never allow Russia’s current violation of international law to slip away,” he added.

But Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has warned other countries against interfering in its military action in Ukraine.

Putin Thursday in a televised address announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it is intended to protect civilians.

He noted that Russia does not have a goal to occupy Ukraine but its military operation aims to ensure a “demilitarisation” of Ukraine.

Putin urged the Ukrainian military to put down their arms, adding that they will be responsible for any bloodshed.

He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action in Ukraine would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”

He accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees.

Putin said the attack was necessary to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine said its allies will respond to the unprovoked attack by Putin.

Earlier, Putin had listed three conditions that he said could end the standoff, urging Kyiv to renounce its bid to join NATO, to partially demilitarise and to recognise Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.