PWDs: IFA urges INEC to deploy Braille ballots guide ahead Anambra guber poll

The executive-director, Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) who also doubles as the Convener of Access Nigeria Campaign , Grace Jerry has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) INEC to deploy Braille ballot guides to all polling units in Anambra states ahead the forthcoming Gubernatorial election.

She said it became necessary due to the unavailability of data for the blind in Anambra state, adding that INEC should ensure that the Braille ballot guides dimensions matches the ballot paper to ensure successful use of the guides during the elections.

She noted this on Thursday at the stakeholder’s roundtable on Inclusive Elections in Nigeria in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute (NDI), United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to her, the Election Day Written Instructions (EC30PWD) should be properly deployed to all polling units and pasted at good locations to ensure that Deaf Voters understand Election Day procedures and vote without any communication problems.

She also said that magnifying glasses should also be provided for voters with impaired vision and those with Albinism to ensure that they vote without difficulties.

She further recommended that INEC should also strengthen observance of Priority voting at the forthcoming governorship elections so as to assist voters with disabilities to vote without difficulties.

Also, the Deputy Director , Chief Security Officer , INEC Headquarters , Mrs Lakunuya Dorothy Bello commended the efforts of Inclusive Friends Association (IFA) and other partners for deepening the participation of PWDs in the electoral process through the mainstreaming of disability issues in their operations .

She said there are additional online registration portal, where 2,763 Centres and citizens can register physically nationwide and as their customs , PWDs who show up in those centres are given priority to register.

She said it is their responsibility under the law to provide every eligible Nigerians the opportunity to register irrespective of where they live or other circumstances of life .