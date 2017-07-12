Pyagbara, Ebiyie dump Akwa for Euro trials

Strikers Christian Pyagbara and Moses Ebiyie have left NPFL title chasers Akwa United for trials in Europe just as more players are also in line to follow suit, SCORENigeria has specially gathered. Former Flying Eagles striker Pyagbara is currently in Israel on trials, while former Ikorodu United winger Moses Ebiye is away in Norway with the hope of bagging a contract. SCORENigeria has further learnt Alhassan Ibrahim ‘Muazzam’, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Afeez Aremu are also in line to soon leave the country’s shores for trials. Incidentally, all three players have been called up to the Super Eagles training camp.

“Th is is not the right time for these players to leave for Europe as the team are chasing continental ticket, this is a major distraction to the team, and all these players are fi rst-team players and no doubt it will aff ect the team,” lamented a worried team offi cial. Akwa United are fourth on the NPFL table with 43 points from 27 matches.