Q3: Telecoms industry contribute N1.5 Trillion to GDP

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that the Telecommunications and Information Services has contributed N1.5 Trillion to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) in the Q3 at a growth rate of 14.7% between Q1, 2017 – Q3, 2018.

Reeling out key statistics in the telecommunications sphere to journalists in Abuja, the NCC executive vice chairman, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta represented by executive commissioner stakeholder management, Mr. Dare Sunday, said, the telecom industry has become stronger in the 21st century and “Nigeria has not been left behind in terms of growth and broadband penetration. We have done well,” he said.

According to the EVC the country has surpassed its target of achieving 30% broadband penetration in 2018.

“Contributions of Telecommunications and Information Services to GDP from Q1 – Q3 2018 was N4.7 trillion according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“In the last quarter (Q3, 2018) the amount stood at N1.5 Trillion, according to Q3 figures reported by the NBS.

He stressed that: “telecommunications and information services sector grew by 14.7% from Q1, 2017 – Q3, 2018” while broadband penetration as at November 2018 stood at 30.9%,” surpassing the roadmap projections for broadband penetration in the country by .9% in 2018.





