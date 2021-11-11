Qatar 2022: I’m happy to be back in Super Eagles – Ighalo

Former Manchester United and returnee Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has declared that he’s excited and happy to be back to the national team after two years of absence.

Ighalo expressed joy as he team up with the Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco ahead of the team’s all-important 2022 World Cup qualifier against Lone Star of Liberia on Saturday.

The 32-year old who was recalled to the team after over two years of retirement joined the team on Thursday after several days of keeping officials in the dark.

“I am happy to be back. It has been long. Two years plus. Good to see some of the guys.

“I have seen Ekong my strong man, hopefully I will see the other guys,” the Al Shabab striker told NFF TV.

Ighalo retired from the Nigerian senior national football team after helping the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt where he emerged as the top scorer.

The former Watford goal king has been enjoying a good run of form in Saudi Arabia where he plays for Al Shabab, who are presently second on the log in the Pro League, two points behind table-toppers Al-Ittihad.

The 23 players in camp include; Odion Ighao, Victor Osimhen, Maduka Okoye, Daniel Akpeyi, Paul Onuachu, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Kevin Akpoguma, Wilfred Ndidi, Jamilu Collins, and Alex Iwobi.

Others are: Chidera Ejuke, Frank Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ahmed Musa, Chidozie Awaziem, Samuel Chukwueze, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Zaidu Sanusi, Shehu Abdullahi, Leon Balogun and Jo Aribo.

Still being expected to join the team on Friday is Enyimba International FC goalkeeper, John Noble who was a late call-up to the squad after Francis Uzoho pulled out due to injury.

The Liberia and Nigeria matchday 5 clash will kick-off by 5pm at the Grand Stade de Tanger Stadium located in the city of Tangier, Northern Morocco.