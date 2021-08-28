Qatar 2022 Race: Togolese officials to take charge of Nigeria, Liberia clash

World football –governing body, FIFA has appointed Togolese official, Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe as the referee for next Friday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying match between Nigeria and Liberia scheduled for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Day 1 clash between the Super Eagles and the Lone Stars will commence at 5pm Nigeria time, with Attiogbe to be assisted on the lines by compatriots Komlan Domenyo Adiwotso (assistant referee 1), Limna Kabassima (assistant referee 2) and Yelebodom Gado Bodjona (fourth official).

FIFA has also appointed Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana as match commissioner, while Abdellah El Achiri from Morocco will serve as referee assessor.

The match officials are expected to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday, while the delegation of Lone Star is scheduled to land on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the 5,000 –capacity Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena on the island of Mindelo will host the Day 2 clash between the Super Eagles and the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

That game will hold on Tuesday, 7th September, with the Super Eagles set to fly out of Lagos aboard a chartered jet on Monday, 6th September and return to Nigeria immediately after the match.