Qatar Charity partners Jigawa, Inuwa Foundation on projects for 27 LGAs

An international non-governmental organisation, Qatar Charity Foundation, Tuesday, entered into collaboration with the Jigawa state government and Mallam Inuwa Foundation to provide solar-powered water plants, boreholes, hand-pumps, and mosques across the 27 local government areas of the state.

The three parties agreed on the partnership at a meeting at the Jigawa state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, Tuesday.

A statement said the collaboration borders on ways of supplying and installing solar-powered water systems, installation of pumping and boreholes for the benefit of millions people in various communities in the state.

During the signing ceremony, the Jigawa state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, said the initiative was his administration’s productive engagement and collaboration with international governmental and non-governmental organizations and promised to provide plots of land for the project.

Governor Badaru said the collaboration is “significant at the moment because it represents the cordial and mutually beneficial relations that exist between Nigeria and the State of Qatar.”

He assured the Qatar Charity of full support and cooperation of his administration in all the programmes that would boost agricultural production and the farmers’ morale, noting that the projects would uplift the living standards of the people of the state.

On his part, the Qatar Charity Country Director in Nigeria, Mr. Hamdi Elsayed said the project would directly be implemented by Qatar Charity Foundation with the support of the people of Qatar.

He said the Foundation would support the state in modern farming, especially irrigation.

Mallam Inuwa Foundation, founded by Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, is a community-based foundation to improve the lives of people in Hadejia local government area of Jigawa state and its environs.

Inuwa Foundation plays a key role in identifying and solving various problems within the community and beyond.

On the other hand, Qatar Charity Foundation comprises a group of philanthropists, who were alarmed by the rising number of children orphaned by wars and conflicts in neighbouring countries.

According to the terms of the partnership, the host communities that will benefit from the project are to be coordinated by the state government and Mallam Inuwa Foundation, and ensure that all the identified locations have free access to clean and potable water, Juma’at and five-daily prayer mosques and other social development projects.

With field offices in 30 countries and implementing partners in 20 others, Qatar Charity is at the forefront of global response to emergencies and on the foreground of development solutions that help vulnerable communities become more resilient and ultimately thrive and prosper security.