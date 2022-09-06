Qatar never rejected Buhari’s request to visit Doha – Presidency 

The presidency has denied reports that the State of Qatar rejected President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to visit the country to hold bilateral talks with the premier, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Reports said Buhari had in August, sent a request to visit the country between September11-12, 2022, but his request was turned down.

The senior special assistant, Media and Publicity to the president, Garba Shehu, in a statement, Tuesday, said Buhari’s request to visit Qatar was put on hold due to the FIFA World Cup holding in the country from November 20 to December 18.

In the statement to clarify the rejection of Buhari’s proposed visit, the presidency said the Qatari government only raised concerns that the proposed visit dates were “too close to the upcoming World Cup.”

The statement added that the Asian country asked the Nigerian leader to request another date in the first quarter of 2023. (Ripple Nigeria)

