Qatar World Cup fallout: I didn’t support sacking of  Rohr – Eguavoen 

Former Super Eagles interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, has disclosed that he was not in support of the decision to sack Gernot Rohr as coach of the national team.

Eguavoen took over as coach with just three weeks to the AFCON in Cameroon stepping up from his role as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation.

As Technical Director, the NFF must seek his opinion on Rohr then but Eguavoen fondly called Cerezo has boldly stated that he was against sacking the Franco-German tactician because the timing is too short.

Eguavoen made this known on cable TV programme, his statement was also corroborated by Victor Ikpeba an-international who played alongside Eguavoen in the national team.

Ikpeba put Nigeria’s crashing out of Qatar World Cup solely on the shoulders of NFF

“Eguavoen was not in support of the decision to sack Rohr,” Ikpeba said.

“Yes, I complained about the timing because it was too close to AFCON,” he concluded.