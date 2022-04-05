Qatar World Cup fallout: I didn’t support sacking of  Rohr – Eguavoen 

Augustine Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles interim manager, Austin Eguavoen, has disclosed  that he was not in support of the decision to sack Gernot Rohr as coach of the national team.

Eguavoen took over as coach with just three weeks to the AFCON  in Cameroon  stepping up from his role as the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation.

As Technical Director, the NFF must seek his opinion on Rohr then but Eguavoen fondly called  Cerezo has boldly stated that he was against sacking the Franco-German tactician because the timing is too short.

Eguavoen made this known on cable TV programme, his statement was also corroborated by Victor Ikpeba an-international who played alongside Eguavoen in the national team.

Ikpeba put Nigeria’s crashing  out of Qatar World Cup  solely on the shoulders of NFF

“Eguavoen was not in support of the decision to  sack Rohr,” Ikpeba said. 

“Yes, I complained about the timing because it was too close to AFCON,” he concluded.