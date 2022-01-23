Qatar World Cup playoffs: S/Eagles sure of victory over Ghana

Super Eagles have expressed confidence they will go past traditional rivals Ghana in March to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria have been drawn against the Ghana Black Stars in a final playoff for a place at the World Cup, which kicks off in November.

The playoffs to be staged over two legs are slated for between March 23 and 29 with Ghana hosting the first game.

Kenneth Omeruo, who has already played at two World Cups, said the Eagles top target is qualification to Qatar 2022.

“The target is to reach the World Cup in Qatar,” he said.

“We won’t relent on this and in March we will be fully ready for the battle.”

“We will be prepared for Ghana when the time comes,” added Eagles forward Alex Iwobi.

The Eagles advanced to the knockout rounds of the AFCON in Cameroon, while Ghana sensationally crashed out after they fell to debutants Comoros.

However, Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf warned it will be wrong to underrate the Black Stars on that account.

“Ghana may be a little bit disorganized right now (after shock exit from AFCON), you cannot underrate them,” he cautioned.

“You shuld also know that this is a derby, where current form may not count.”