Qausain TV partnering BBC Hausa service to share content – Albanin Agege 

The chairman of Qausain TV, Alhaji Nasir Musa Idris, also known as Albanin Agege, has the TV station has gone into partnership with BBC Hausa service in order to share content and enhance productivity.

Musa Idris in a statement made available to Blueprint, Sunday, described BBC as the leading broadcast organisation in the world, especially in the quality of programmes, research and professionalism.

Idris made this observation in a special interview with BBC Hausa service during an official visit to the headquarters in London, United Kingdom, recently.

He said Qausain TV which started airing its programmes on Eutelsat 16 A Satellite since 1st October 2021, opted for BBC partnership to strategise on innovative programmes for more target audience, which has already made Qausain TV become more popular with unique styles which many TV stations lack.

“We started airing as I said earlier, and people are enjoying watching us. We are broadcasting news, reports, politics, entertainment, culture and religion as well.

“More interesting about us is that we are broadcasting in three major languages. We yielded Hausa 70 percent while English and Arabic has 15 percent said,” he added.

When asked on the challenges the new station is facing, he said of course, their major challenges are the running cost including diesel, low internet accessibility and the lack of advertisements which make the production more difficult.

He added that the company is spending a lot of money on daily basis in order to sustain the target audience. He promised that with more advertisements, the programmes would keep satisfying the target audience.

