Quackery: Ag. Surveyor General calls for collaboration among stakeholders

Acting Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Abdulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin has expressed the need for strong collaboration between and among the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF), the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) and the Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) in order to curb the infiltration of quackery in surveying and mapping.

A statement issued by the Head of Press and Public Relations, OSGoF, Abu, I. Michael, on Tuesday in Abuja, quoted Adebomehin speaking when officials of the NIS and APPSN both of the FCT branches paid him a courtesy visit.

According to him, surveying and mapping activities are sacrosanct, impinging heavily on the development of every human facet and therefore must not be left in the hands of quackery.

He said OSGoF was aware of many unreliable maps in the public, pointing out that steps were already being taken by his office to address the matters and other related issues.

Adebomehin pledged to ensure that only competent surveyors are engaged to carry out surveying and mapping, pointing that OSGoF would ensure strict supervision of such activities to ensure that the government and other stakeholders get the best of geospatial data to achieve in planning and implementation of projects.

He disclosed that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, would be adequately briefed so that the laws relating to matters of surveying and mapping in the country would be strengthened.

Earlier, Chairman of the NIS, FCT Chapter, Surv. Abiodun Peter Alonge and his APPSN counterpart, Surv. Solomon B. Olukotun, had pledged to support OSGoF for entrenchment of a more beneficial surveying and mapping practices in the country.