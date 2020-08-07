Quail meat, an antidote for hypertension – Scientist

An animal scientist at the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan, Dr. Yemi Popoola, has declared that quail meat “contains low fat and low cholesterol; hence a good antidote for a fat-related diseases such as hypertension.”

Popoola made the declaration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Friday.

He said quail was a fast-growing bird that could reach maturity at 56 days and highly recommended for the adults because of its nutritional importance.

According to him, quail-rearing occupies less space compared to other classes of poultry; they eat less feed and can be started with low capital because it has short generation interval.

He said experts in natural treatment methods claimed that quail egg had positive effects on people with stress problems, hypertension, digestive disturbance, gastric ulcer, liver problems, blood pressure and lipid control.

Popoola said the egg also had positive effects on people with migraine, asthma, anaemia, various types of allergies, eczema, heart problems, bronchitis illnesses, depression, anxiety and panic.

The expert emphasised that quail egg could provide five times as much iron and potassium as chicken eggs as it also contained more phosphorus and calcium.

He said, “It does not cause allergy and diathesis. It can help to fight allergy symptoms due to the ovomucoid protein that is even used in the production of some anti-allergic drugs. Regular consumption of quail egg will boost the immune system.

“The egg is also known to stimulate growth, increase sexual appetite, stimulate brain functions, thus improving intelligence quotient and generally rejuvenates the body. It is a gem of nature, given to heal humans.

“Quail egg is small (between 10 and12gms) but it is packed with many substances needed to keep the body healthy. It is also an abundant source of useful trace elements and vitamins and a powerful stimulant of sexual potency.”

Continuing, he said, “The eggs nourish the prostate gland with useful substances like phosphorus, proteins and vitamins and, therefore, help restore sexual potency in men. They promote good memory, enhance brain activity and regulate the nervous system.

“It (egg) also strengthens the immune system to slow down aging of organs and increase the life span.”