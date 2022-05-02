Quds day procession: Police killed 1, arrested 78 of our members – IMN

Following last Friday’s Quds Day procession by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), our members was killed by the Police, nine were injured, while 78 others were arrested in Kaduna and Zaria, the sect has said.

A spokesman of the sect, Engr. Yunusa Lawal Musa, told journalists on Monday in Kaduna that the procession took place across Nigeria and in many parts of the world, adding that despite being a peaceful procession that has been a tradition in Nigeria for the past 37 years, security agencies still find reason to disrupt it, shoot live ammunitions at their unarmed members and truncate their rights to assembly.

When asked if the action of the Police was not borne out of the Kaduna state government’s order proscribing IMN, the spokesman said the issue of the proscription was still in court, adding that even at that, the Federal Constitution supersedes any law or verdict by any state, thus it is not enough for their rights to be withdrawn.

“The International Quds Day Procession is being observed worldwide on the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramadan. It is conducted in solidarity and support of the oppressed Palestinian people at the hands of the Zionist regime of Israel who are forcefully occupying their land.

“The Rally/Procession took place in virtually all countries of the world including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, Ghana, Niger Republic, and in Nigeria in several other states, without any intimidation or attack EXCEPT only in Kaduna state (Kaduna and Zaria).

“Here in Nigeria, the International Quds Day is being observed for over 37 years running. It is a well known annual event but Alas! On this fateful day Friday, 29th April 2022, the procession in Kaduna was brutally attacked with live ammunition gunshots and massive teargas, resulting in the cold-blood murder of one Mustafa Abubakar Wagini (28 years old) and seriously injuring nine others.

“Eight people were arrested on their way back home and are now in detention with the police. We view the police action in ONLY Kaduna state as barbaric and uncivilized at this critical moment of insecurity and dissentions. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended) guarantees freedom of religion as enshrined under Section 38(1) and Section 40.

“It could be recalled, 34 people, including 3 undergraduate sons ofSheikh Ibraheem El-Zazzaky and a Christian faithful were massacred on a similar day in 2014. Army and Police brutality/ attack under the Buhari Regime have been going on during our religious activities; why all these indiscriminate attacks?!

“We hereby condemn this act of extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the government. We are calling on all people of conscience to prevail on the government to STOP these attacks and also for the government to unconditionally release the passports of our Leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenatudeen Ibrahim.

“We are calling on fellow Nigerians to demand for security, justice, equality and freedom. Arise from the slumber and take your fate in your own hands! Oh God! Guide us to the straight path leading to perfection. Peace and blessings be upon those that follow peace and justice,” Engr. Yunusa said.

