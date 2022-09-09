Queen Elizabeth 11: Heroine like no other – Sen NnamaniTaiye Odewale, Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East), has commiserated with King Charles 111, United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Nations, over the passage of the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth 11.

Nnamani in a personally signed condolence to King Charles 111, described Queen Elizabeth 11 as one of the revered monarchs that ever lived on earth.

“She was an uncommon monarch who was diligent, promoted excellent work ethics, paid attention to duty, unwavering commitment to the welfare and security of her people and above all exhibited uncommon humility.

“Our condolences to King Charles 111, the British Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations on the passage of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11,” he said.

He added that Queen Elizabeth was royalty personified pointing out that “She gave dignity and meaning to monarchy to the admiration of the world.

“Her passage is arguably an end of an era. She left indelible footprint in the sand of time.

“Queen Elizabeth 11 was the quintessential monarch who spread goodwill to all nooks and crannies of the world, promoted world peace and Cooperation especially through the Commonwealth games.”

He prayed that God in His infinite mercy , will grant her eternal rest just as he urged the people of England and indeed Commonwealth nations to immortalise the great Monarch for her numerous contributions to humanity.

