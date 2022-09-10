Queen Elizabeth II: Buckingham Palace announces funeral event

The Buckingham Palace has announced the funeral of the late longest serving Britain monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch last ceremonial journey will take place on September 19, 2022 at Westminister Abbey.

A statement by the Royal family verified Twitter handle read; “The state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.

“Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects.”

