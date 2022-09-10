Queen Elizabeth II heroine like no other – Sen. Nnamani

The chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP, Enugu East), has commiserated with King Charles III, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations over the passing away of the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II.

Nnamani, in a personally signed condolence to King Charles III, described Queen Elizabeth II as “one of the revered monarchs that ever lived on earth.”

“She was an uncommon monarch who was diligent, promoted excellent work ethics, paid attention to duty, unwavering commitment to the welfare and security of her people and above all exhibited uncommon humility.

“Our condolences to King Charles III, the British Royal Family, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth nations on the passage of Her Royal Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” he said.

He added that Queen Elizabeth was royalty personified, pointing out that “she gave dignity and meaning to monarchy to the admiration of the world.

“Her passage is arguably the end of an era; she left an indelible footprint in the sands of time. Queen Elizabeth II was the quintessential monarch who spread goodwill to all nooks and crannies of the world, promoting world peace and Cooperation especially through the Commonwealth games.”

He prayed that “God in His infinite mercies will grant her eternal rest” and urged the people of England and indeed the Commonwealth nations to “immortalise the great monarch for her numerous contributions to humanity.”

