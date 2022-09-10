Queen Elizabeth II: Ohaneze breaks silence over call to rename UNN, tells FG what to do

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze, has enjoined the federal government to discard advice by a former presidential aspirant Garba Adamu which suggested renaming of prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) to Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria in honour of the late monarch.

A statement by the secretary-general of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Friday, advised Adamu to tender an apology to Ndigbo over making such remark.

Isiguzoro said, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, has cautioned the federal gvernment against renaming the foremost and most prestigious University, the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) after the late british monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

“The university has bequeathed a legacy in southeastern Nigeria and it’s worthwhile for novices like the former APC Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba to know that the federal medical center Umuahia, Abia state was renamed after the late British monarch, and is known as Queen Elizabeth medical center Umuahia, yet Nigerians are yet to see the late Queen Elizabeth’s legacies in northern Nigeria. It’s appropriate for the north to have a fair share of the Queen’s legacy.

“Ndigbo was instrumental and played a role in hosting late Queen Elizabeth II, in 1956 when Nigeria hosted the late Queen. It has not skipped our memories about the assistance rendered by an Igbo wealthy business mogul, Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu when Queen Elizabeth II visited Nigeria in 1956.

“The then Nigerian government couldn’t afford a Rolls-Royce, so it approached and borrowed this Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith LWB, from Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, the father of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Igbo legendary icon.

“If the federal government and the presidency wish to immortalise late Queen Elizabeth II, it should look at the role of the Queen in granting Nigeria political freedom and independence on 1st October 1960. And the most appropriate place to show gratitude to great Britain should be at Aso Rock, (the Citadel of Power).

“So, we call on federal government to rename the Aso Rock presidential villa after Queen Elizabeth II. This is the best place to honour Queen Elizabeth II, not the University of Nigeria Nsukka because it’s incendiary to destroy the symbol of Nigeria’s citadel of learning. We urge Adamu Garba to apologise to Ndigbo over this un-historical comment.”

