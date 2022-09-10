Queen Elizabeth II’ll be remembered as moral force, heroine like no other – Kukah, Nnamani

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, has said the late Queen Elizabeth II of England would be remembered as a “moral force” in the world.

Kukah described the late Queen Elizabeth II as “a committed royal leader, well-loved for her sincerity and sense of purpose.”

He said “as a leader, Queen Elizabeth was well respected because of the enormous goodwill she brought into governance.”

The Royal Family had announced Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, stating that the monarch died peacefully at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle, and that her eldest son, Charles, 73, succeeded her as king with immediate effect.

“She was a compassionate and determined administrator, a peacemaker and bridge builder who stepped in to lead the Commonwealth of Nations effectively,” Kukah was quoted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The beautiful and genteel face of Queen Elizabeth had long become etched in public memory across generations. She ascended the throne the year I was born and died on a significant date, September 8, which is the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Jesus Christ.

“It also marked my 11th Episcopal ordination anniversary. She will be remembered as a moral force in a world that has become severely fractured by hatred and other forms of extremism.

“Fifteen prime ministers served under Elizabeth, from Winston Churchill on her accession to the throne in 1952 to Liz Truss.”

Kukah prayed to the Almighty God to be merciful to her gentle soul.

