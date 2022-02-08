Queues resurfaces at Lagos petrol stations as transport owners threaten strike

Queues resurfaced yesterday at petrol stations in parts of Lagos following threats by the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to stop haulage of petroleum products across the country over N430 per litre cost of diesel and other operational challenges.

NARTO National President Yusuf Lawal Othman stated in Abuja that operational cost has become unbearable and would in the coming week cripple haulage of products.

While some states including the Federal Capital Territory has been struggling with fuel scarcity despite promises of sufficient petroleum products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Othman said the challenge could escalate across the country.

The association had earlier decried the delay in the payment of about N45 billion bridging cost, demanding for an increase in the transportation allowance factored into the pump price of petrol but the continuation of the payment of petrol subsidy meant that the freight cost would remain.

Earlier this year, the Federal Government had hinted at a 20 per cent hike in the cost of freighting petrol across the country, as part of measures to boost the revenue of transport owners. The increase would have raised the cost of bridging petrol to N9.11 per litre from N7.51 in the petrol pricing template of Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA.

Decrying the prevailing situation, Othman said, We will tell them (tanker drivers) to park if nothing is done because we can’t operate in such way.”