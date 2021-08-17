Quickteller highlights practical business strategies for SMEs to thrive

A leeway for businesses to continue to grow and overcome the post-COVID challenges affecting them has been designed by Quickteller Business.

Quickteller is a leading payment platform focused on empowering businesses of all sizes to facilitate payments and manage transactions from anywhere in the world.

The firm said it will continue to provide support for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through various value propositions that are designed to drive growth for the sector.

Group Head, Growth Marketing, Merchant and Ecosystem, Mr Olawale Akanbi disclosed at an SME event hosted by Nelly Agbogu popularly known as Naijabrandchick and Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze the promoter of the Accountinghub on Instagram with the themed “LET’S TALK: YOUR BUSINESS & SALES” held in Lagos.

While enumerating strategies and skills needed for SMEs to increase their revenues, he said SMEs must leverage partnership, innovative solutions and viable financial products to drive the growth of their businesses.

Akanbi continues, “The SME sector is fundamental to driving the economic development of any nation, critical skills such as business management, bookkeeping and basic accounting processes are necessary for SMEs to stay abreast and scale.

This is why Quickteller Business is in partnership with impactful initiatives such as this event to avail SMEs the opportunity to learn and grow their businesses efficiently.”

He noted that Quickteller Business is committed to building capacity and supporting SMEs across the country and urged them to take advantage of all the offerings on the Quickteller Business platform, explaining that the integrated platform is designed to help them better navigate the challenges around payments collections which invariably allows them focus on their core businesses, with their diverse transaction requirements taken care of through the versatile platform.

Chioma Ifeanyi-Eze, founder, Accountinghub.ng, educated the participants on the strategies on how to increase their sales in the next six months. She also expressed her gratitude to Quickteller Business for sponsoring the event.